A Tregaron man found guilty of assault and criminal damage has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Jason Watkins, of Gwalia, Chapel Street, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.
The 38-year-old had denied charges of assaulting a woman and damaging a door in Tregaron on 1 August last year but was found guilty of the offences at a trial in April.
Magistrates handed Watkins a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
He was also made the subject of a two year restraining order and must pay £100 compensation along with prosecution costs of £650 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
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