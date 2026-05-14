A Lampeter man has been handed a community order by magistrates after being found guilty of possessing a lock knife in Aberystwyth.
Shane Griffiths, of 41 Bryn yr Eglwys, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.
Griffiths was found guilty in his absence at a hearing in April of possession of a lock knife on Park Avenue in Aberystwyth on 24 January this year.
Magistrates handed Griffiths a 12 month community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
Griffiths was also fined £50 for failing to surrender to bail by missing his trial date on 30 April.
He must also pay £650 prosecution costs and £114 surcharge.
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