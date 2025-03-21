A Llechryd man who twice tampered with an electronic tag used to monitor an alcohol abstinence order has been fined by magistrates.
Daniel Hughes, of 28B Glannant, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 March.
The 32-year-old admitted breaching a requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 January by tampering or obstructing the Alcohol Abstinence Monitoring Tag between 11.33am in 2 February and 8.24am on 3 February, and the again between 7.29am and 7.40pm on 12 February.
Magistrates handed Hughes a fine of £40.
Despite the breach, magistrates did not activate the suspended jail sentence, saying it would be “unjust due to the circumstances and his compliance to date.”
The order will continue.