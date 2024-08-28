A Llechryd woman will be sentenced later this month after admitting charges of criminal damage and assaulting police officers.
Gail Everson, of 32 Maesyderi, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 August.
The 35-year-old admitted assaulting Pc Pilarz in Cardigan on 17 October last year as well as assaulting Pc Leigh at Cardigan police station on 18 October.
She also admitted damaging walls belonging to Wales and West Housing in Cardigan on 17 August.
Everson will be sentenced on 11 September.