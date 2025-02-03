A Llechryd woman who committed fraud by impersonating a woman to withdraw more than £1,000 in cash from a bank in Cardigan will be sentenced later this month.
Tina Howard, of 27A, Glanant, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.
The 31-year-old admitted four counts of fraud by false representation, and one charge of attempting to commit fraud by false representation.
The court heard that Howard impersonated Kay Smith at the HSBC branch on High Street in Cardigan on four occasions between 28 June and 15 July last year, withdrawing a total of £1,100.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Howard is next due to appear for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 February.