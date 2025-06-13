A Llwyncelyn man has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year after appearing in court to admit a drug driving charge.
James Daniel Millener, of Wern View, Llwyncelyn Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
The court heard that the 52-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving on the A44 at Llangurig on 28 November last year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Millener had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Millener from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £256.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £102.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.