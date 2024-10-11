A Llwyncelyn man has been held in custody by magistrates charged with a string of offences including making threats to kill and assault.
Fraser Bourke Connell, of Wern View, Llwyncelyn Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 October.
The 53-year-old is charged with assaulting Angela Griffiths at Penbryn, Cardigan on 7 September, and making threats to kill Joshua Edwards on the same day.
He is also charged with making threats to kill Robert Evans in Cilgerran on 3 October, and threats to kill Joshua Edwards and Angela Griffiths at his home address on 4 October.
Connell is also charged with assaulting Daniel Horton-Rowley in Cilgerran on 7 October, and threatening to damage a storage unit belonging to hi9m on the same day.
Connell is also accused of sending a message threatening death or serious harm on 7 October.
He is further charged with the harassment of Joshua Edwards by sending “numerous unwanted messages” to him between 1 July and 31 August.
Connell is also accused of causing danger to road users in a Mazda at Penbryn, Cardigan on 7 September.
Connell is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 11 November and was remanded in custody until that date.