A Llwyncelyn man found in possession of 9mm pistol bullets without a certificate has been given a conditional discharge by magistrates.
John Hughes, of Arfon View, Llwyncelyn Village, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.
The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate at his home address on 17 April.
Magistrates handed him a 12 month conditional discharge.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £26 victim fund surcharge.