A teacher at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig in Aberystwyth has won an award for her inspirational teaching.
Jane Richards, Head of Welsh Baccalaureate and Business at Ysgol Penweddig, has been awarded the Most Inspiring Teacher Award by the University of South Wales.
The ceremony took place at the university's Pontypridd campus on Friday, 11 July, where Mrs Richards was joined by her mother Helen, sister Emma, and three pupils - Megan, Efa, and Gwilym.
Mrs Richards was nominated by her own school community, with support from pupils whose Young Enterprise company 'Llanw' achieved unprecedented success under her guidance, winning both Wales and UK Company of the Year awards in 2023-24. The company went on to represent the UK in the EU Finals in Sicily.
Her teaching approach combines professional expertise with genuine care for each student's individual potential, focusing on both academic achievement and essential life skills.
Mrs Richards has demonstrated extraordinary commitment through her extracurricular work, sacrificing lunchtimes, after-school, and weekends to help pupils succeed.
Headteacher Clive Williams said: "We are incredibly proud of Mrs. Richards and this well-deserved recognition.
"Her dedication to our pupils extends far beyond the classroom, and her work with Young Enterprise has put our school on the map nationally and internationally.
"Mrs Richards perfectly embodies our school values of Cymreictod, Parch, and Ymdrech - celebrating our Welsh language and culture, showing respect for every pupil's potential, and demonstrating tireless effort in everything she does.
“This award is a testament to the exceptional educator she is, and we are fortunate to have her as part of our school community.
“The whole school community congratulates Mrs Richards on her outstanding achievement.
“The award recognises her teaching excellence and holistic approach to education that nurtures both academic achievement and personal growth, making her a truly deserving recipient of this prestigious recognition.”
