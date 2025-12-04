A Llanbadarn Fawr woman who was caught driving while more than three times the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road by magistrates for two years.
Ilona Barnes, of 67 Brynrheidol, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 December.
The court heard that the 58-year-old was stopped on Brynrheidol on 21 October this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Barnes had 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Barnes from driving for 24 months and handed her a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
She must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
