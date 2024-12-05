A Henllan lorry driver who tailgated a car in a 20mph zone has been fined for driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli magistrates heard on 4 December that Edward Huggins, of Felin Crwrs Farm, was driving a Scania lorry loaded with logs on the A478 at Crymych on 4 July.
The court heard the 31-year-old was driving behind a car as they entered a 20mph zone, and rear dashcam footage showed him “driving at such close proximity that the vehicle registration cannot be seen on the dashcam for over a 25 second period.”
The car pulled over to a layby “due to the intimidating driving.”
Huggins was fined £307, handed five penalty points, and must pay £310 costs and a £123 surcharge.