An Aberystwyth man will be sentenced at Crown Court after being found guilty following a trial of assaulting another man.
Lee Southan, of 3 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 October.
The 40-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting Adam Hodgkinson in Aberystwyth on 3 September this year.
He was found guilty following a trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.
Southan is due to be sentenced for the assault at Swansea Crown Court on 21 November.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates.
