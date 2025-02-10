A Machnylleth man has been held in custody ahead of sentencing after admitting intentional strangulation and assault of a woman in Tywyn and a string of shop thefts.
Edward Gray Davies, of 52 Tregarth, Garth Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
The 39-year-old admitted intentional strangulation and assault of a woman in Tywyn on 1 June last year.
He also admitted stealing alcohol from the Co-op store in Machynlleth on 22 November, as well as four other thefts from Tesco in Newtown between 5 March and 17 April last year.
Davies is due to be sentenced for the offences at Swansea Crown Court on 25 February.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until the sentencing hearing.