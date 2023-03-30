A MACHYNLLETH man has been banned from the road by magistrates after being caught driving while using a mobile phone.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 15 March that Joseph William Bell, of 57 Cae Crwn, was caught using his mobile while driving on the A487 at Talybont on 6 July last year.
Magistrates fined the 29-year-old £460 and handed him six penalty points.
Bell was disqualified from driving for six months under the totting procedure “due to repeat offending”.
He must also pay costs of £90 and a £184 surcharge.