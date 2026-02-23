Regular library visitors were surprised to see a four-legged creature amongst the readers at Machynlleth library.
However this hooved local wasn’t there to catch up on the latest murder mysteries but to help the young people of Machynlleth with their reading during storytime.
On Wednesday 18 February a donkey attended the library as part of an event encouraging families to get into reading.
As a result, the library got many new sign-ups from young families.
A spokesperson for the library said: “The library was full and buzzing.
“We are delighted to strengthen the links between the library and local organisations.”
The event began by reviving Machynlleth’s buggy walks group, taking expectant parents and new families to local services, including the leisure centre and the surplus food bank Y Pantri and the baby bank at the Taj Mahal Community Hub, before ending at the library to introduce the Reading Well for Families book range and the tailed visitor.
The event, supported by Dyfi Donkeys, was organised by the valley’s new outdoor health service Awyr Iach (Fresh Air) through Coed Lleol.
Elin Crowley said: “It was a great opportunity for us to connect with local young families ahead of our six-week family walk programme, which starts on the 5 of June.
“These taster sessions gave an insight into how outdoor health and nature on prescription can help new mothers, fathers and young families boost their health and wellbeing in what can be a difficult and challenging time.”
To find out more about the family walk programme and how to get involved, or for information about the other free outdoor health services on offer, contact Elin Crowley via email - [email protected]
