A Machynlleth man will stand trial later this year after denying charges of riding a motorcycle with cannabis in his system and riding without a licence or insurance.
Alan Coughlan, of 4 Tan Y Graig, Graig Fach, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.
The 54-year-old denied a drug driving charge on a motorcycle at Forge Road in Machynlleth on 27 July last year when he appeared before magistrates in November.
He also pleaded not guilty to riding the motorcycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance.
Coughlan was due to stand trial on the three charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court in January.
The trial will now take place on 27 August.
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