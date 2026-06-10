The Dyfi Bike Shed opened in Machynlleth in May, filling a hole in the market for specialised mountain bikes and repairs in the town that is fast becoming synonymous with the sport.
Just off the high street in a previously run-down hall, the shed is the creation of biking-mad trio Sam Browne, Ed Williams and Matthew Hughes.
Sam, a retired businessman, said he has dreamed of opening a shop for years: “We’re trying to make the Valley a place to come; we’re not just a bike shop, we want to promote the area as much as possible.
“It’s a great place to cycle, and we’re here if you get a puncture or need to hire a bike.”
The shop sells kids' and adults' bicycles from £300 to £7,000, offering bike hires including e-bikes, repairs, servicing and even serves tea and coffee.
They say the reception has been great, with locals coming in having not had a service for years and others travelling from Oswestry for bike hires.
Having grown up locally, Sam watched the interest in mountain biking take over the valley until it became one of the world’s top destinations for the sport with the help of Dyfi Bike Park, the locally dug paths and the stunning backdrop of Eryri National Park.
The 59-year-old said: “I’ve been cycling around Machynlleth forever.
“We feel the Dyfi Bike Shed fits in with the evolving community.
“We hope to grow awareness that it’s a great place to ride, from unique local trails to the new gravel rides from South Wales to Holyhead.”
The team aim to work with schools and host ride-outs including an Enduro event on 21 June - https://www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?event_id=16837
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