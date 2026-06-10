The People’s Emergency Briefing has come to the Dyfi Valley.
Public screenings of the 50-minute film have been sweeping across the country since its inception in November 2025.
At screenings so far, organisers have been struck by the level of engagement by local people.
The next screenings are 23 June at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen Secondary School in Machynlleth, Cardigan’s Small World Theatre on 26 June, 30 June at the Iron Room, Eglwysfach, at 7pm, and at the Magic Lantern Cinema in Tywyn on 14 June at 6pm.
Speaking on the engagement at previous events in Machynlleth and Cwmllinau, Machynlleth Town Councillor Ann MacGarry said: “What stood out was how quickly the discussion moved from concern into practical questions about what people here may be able to do together next – and to how this can be done in ways that bring people together rather than divide them.”
The event was adapted into a film setting out the implications of climate and nature breakdown for food security, public health, infrastructure, the economy and national security, alongside evidence-based actions that could reduce these risks.
It brings together leading scientists to present a clear picture of the challenges ahead, while creating space for communities to consider what these issues may mean for them and how they can call for stronger action.
Discussions in the area have focused on our over-dependence on imported food, which is expected to be greatly disrupted by the changes in climate anticipated by scientists.
Ann added: “This is not about telling people what to think, but creating space for informed discussion.”
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