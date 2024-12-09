A Machynlleth man will stand trial next year after appearing in court to plead not guilty to a charge of assaulting a woman in the town’s leisure centre.
David Williams, of 17-19 Penrallt Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 December.
The 47-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting Sara Thomas at Machynlleth Leisure Centre on 21 May.
He is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 January.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that hearing date.