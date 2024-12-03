A new draft sustainability strategy for Powys will focus on increasing reuse at household recycling centres.
The draft ‘sustainable resource’ strategy which will be discussed at Powys County Council’s scrutiny committee next week aims to grow on the work already done by the county, which has seen its recycling rate increase from 52.5 per cent to over 68 per cent in 10 years.
The main aims of the strategy include reducing, reusing and repairing to prevent waste generation, extend product lifespans and promote a circular economy.
It aims to exceed Welsh Government targets of 70 per cent statutory recycling, improve how waste is managed and reduce illegal waste dumping through awareness and enforcement.
As well as managing Household Waste Recycling Centres, the strategy hopes to improve infrastructure to support increased recycling and decarbonisation to address “ongoing challenges posed by the global climate crisis”.
Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said there has been a 24,000-tonne reduction in waste generated in Powys in the last decade: “As a county, we have made significant progress.
“This achievement will have contributed to Wales being the second-best recycling nation in the world.
“As we look ahead, we continue to face many challenges including our response to the global climate crisis, and a need to preserve our planet’s natural finite resources.
“We must ensure that the services we provide support people to collectively do their bit in reducing their impacts on our climate and the environment so that it is preserved for future generations...
“Together we can reduce our environmental impact and carbon footprint, move towards a sustainable circular economy where resources are valued, and ensure a greener future for all.”
Following the scrutiny committee, there will be 12 weeks of public engagement to ensure the plan is “comprehensive, feasible and supported by the community”.