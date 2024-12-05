Llanidloes High School has been named in the top 10 of independent secondary schools in Wales as part of the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.
Llanidloes was named the eighth top independent secondary school in Wales, and 336th in the UK ranking, out of over 2,000 schools.
Dubbed the ‘most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools’, the guide is an ‘essential resource’ for parents seeking the best education for their children.
Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the VAT hike – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.
“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”
The guide assesses the schools' academic results, combining results performance from GCSE and A levels to create their ranking.
Another Powys school also joined the ranks with Llanidloes - Christ College in Brecon was named 10th in the top state secondary schools for Wales.
Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin in Carmarthen was put third in the top independent secondary schools in Wales.
The school dubbed the Welsh top state secondary school of the year and top secondary school for academic excellence was Cowbridge School in the Vale of Glamorgan.
The Welsh independent secondary school of the year went to The Cathedral School in Llandaff, and the top independent school for academic excellence went to Cardiff Sixth Form College.