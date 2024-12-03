Aberaeron’s newest gallery opened an exhibition this month featuring innovative work from mid-Wales artists.
The exhibition opened on 30 November at Gallery Gwyn proving rural art is far from just land and seascapes.
The solo exhibition by Llanbrynmair artist Nicky Arscott displayed brave multi-media pieces that take combined creative practices to a new level.
Arscott’s creative writing degree, confident paint-work and collaging come together through pencil, inks, cutouts, fur, toys, wool, lace, skulls and poetry to create a display both larger than life and earthly.
Her wild animals take over the room, both realistic and doodle-like, in bloody and neon tones and textures she invites you to touch, exploring what the natural world teaches about belonging.
Helen Duffee, curator at Gallery Gwyn, describes Nicky’s work as “thoughtful and dramatic - a sensory feast for the eyes”.
Arscott, founding director of arts education company Ennyn Cymru, said: “I wanted to exhibit pieces that show the themes I am interested in; nature, religion and self-determination; inherent ‘good’ and ‘bad’; how we project ourselves onto wider social and environmental issues.
“Gallery Gwyn is [becoming] a hub where people can connect - it was good to meet other artists face-to-face and the opening encouraged people to share their own stories or thoughts with me about ragwort, horses, wrens, or army training camps.
“I like the feeling that whatever I am trying to communicate in my art, people will bring their own experiences so it takes on different meanings.”
The second solo room showcased Idiom - a “playful new body of work” by Suzanne Harris which explores the poetic nature of our language by visualising old sayings.
The third room is a collaboration between 11 artists responding to environmental themes, including transforming ‘junk’ into sculptures and packaging logos into art through playful paintwork by Helen Duffee.
Huge consuming paintings by Brigitte Bailey, ‘Swimmers’, greet you upon entry to the gallery, featuring ethereal floating figures.
The exhibition will be on until the end of January 2025.