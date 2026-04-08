A Machynlleth man has been fined and handed a community order and restraining order after being found guilty by magistrates of using threatening behaviour.
Stephen Fenner, of 2 Llynlloedd Lane, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 8 April.
The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty at a hearing on 26 February to using threatening or abusive behaviour on Maengwyn Street in Machynlleth on 4 August last year.
He was found guilty of the charge following a trial on 2 April.
Magistrates fined Fenner £120 and handed him a 24 month community order to include rehabilitation.
He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation and made the subject of a restraining order.
Fenner must also pay costs of £450 and a £114 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.