An estimated 550 people were behind one place’s Town of Culture bid.
Residents of Machynlleth have officially applied to become the UK’s first ever Town of Culture in 2028, aiming to celebrate the town’s unique history, vibrant community and enduring role as a hub for arts, ideas and sustainability.
After months of meetings, youth club and school sessions, market stall discussions and library feedback, a team of volunteers gathered ideas from roughly a quarter of the town's 2,000 residents to become the inaugural Town of Culture in two years' time.
Heledd Wyn, Machynlleth’s Museum of Modern Art director and bid contributor, said the award would highlight the town’s unique role as a meeting point for “waters, peoples and ideas” for millennia - the Romans having forded the town 2,000 years ago.
She added: "Machynlleth, the ancient capital of Wales, is a place where history, creativity, and community converge.
“Our collaborative bid for UK Town of Culture 2028 reflects the town’s enduring spirit of participation, innovation, and cultural exchange.
“We are excited to share our vision for a year-long celebration that will engage our community, our region, and visitors from across the UK and beyond."
Home to Brythonic-speaking communities and granted a royal charter in 1291 as a market town, seven centuries later, Machynlleth has endured as a thriving cultural crossroads.
Nestled on the edge of Eryri National Park and within the Dyfi Biosphere, a UNESCO-designated “learning place for sustainable development”, the town has long been synonymous both with creativity and ecological sustainability.
The bid was submitted in early April to secure the inaugural Town of Culture label, which would support the culture coming out of and into the town.
Kim Bryan, Machynlleth Town Councillor, said: "Machynlleth is a fantastic place to live and visit.
“We are thrilled about our bid and look forward to welcoming the UK to experience our vibrant culture, rich history, and unique character.
“This is a town that truly celebrates community, creativity, and connection."
This inaugural UK Town of Culture competition, run by the UK government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport, celebrates towns across the country that demonstrate a strong commitment to arts, culture, and community engagement.
The new initiative aims to recognise places where creativity thrives, local heritage is celebrated, and cultural events bring people together, boosting both social cohesion and economic development.
As the first-ever competition of its kind in the UK, the competition is likely to be fierce.
If successful, Machynlleth would be given a bid development grant of £60,000 to work on a full application.
The successful town will receive £3,000,000 to deliver a six-month-long programme of cultural activities that showcase their unique identity, inspire local participation, and attract visitors from across the UK and beyond.
Two runner-up towns will also receive £250,000 each to deliver elements of their bid.
Following on from the success of the UK City of Culture competition, which began in 2009, the government anticipates the designation will boost civic pride, increase participation and create enduring partnerships.
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