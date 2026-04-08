A Garndolbenmaen man has been fined £80 for stealing a £3.60 bottle of cider from a Penrhyndeudraeth shop.
Jason Barton, of Pen Pistyll, Ffordd Bro Pedr Fardd, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.
The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of cider worth £3.60 from the Spar store in Penrhyndeudraeth on 21 December last year.
Magistrates handed Barton a fine of £80.
He must also pay compensation to the store of £3.60 as well as £85 prosecution costs.
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