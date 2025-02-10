A Machynlleth man will be sentenced later this month after being found guilty of an assault at Machynlleth Lesiure Centre.
David Williams, of Flat 1A, Milk Bar, 17-19 Penrallt Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
The 47-year-old had denied an assault at Machynlleth Leisure Centre on 12 May at a hearing in December but was found guilty following a trial on 23 January.
Williams, who failed to attend the January hearing, also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to bail.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
He will now be sentenced for the offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
Williams was remanded on conditional bail until the sentencing hearing.