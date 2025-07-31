A Machynlleth man who breached a restraining order and harassed a Tywyn woman has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.
Neil Smith, of 21 Heol Doll, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 28 July.
The 62-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to harassment of Sally-Ann Shipley in Tywyn by text message and Facebook between 12 and 25 January.
He also admitted breaching a restraining order on 11 January.
Magistrates handed Smith a 12 week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.
The sentence was suspended because there is a “reasonable prospect of rehabilitation.”
He must also undergo alcohol and mental health treatment as part of the order.
Smith must also pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
