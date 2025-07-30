A blind elderly dog has been found after going missing for two days near Machynlleth.
Fourteen-year-old Chihuahua Kiki went missing at 10pm on Monday, 28 July at the Dulas Glamping site near Machynlleth.
Multiple residents volunteered their time to search for the small blonde dog, including a man from a local Search and Rescue team and his dog trained in human tracking.
But on the afternoon of 30 July the creature was found in a field near the glamping site by two boys.
Having rung the police about the found dog, Kiki was swiftly reunited with her owner, Lisa Goddard.
Lisa was glamping with her family when she realised Kiki was nowhere to be seen: “She’s remarkably unhurt - I’ve been crying happy tears.
“I was utterly devastated.
“We guessed that she went to drink from her bowl and slipped through the decking railings and trellis, and accessed the driveway.
“I gave up searching for her at 2am and resumed at 5.30am.
“There was just so much ground to cover up here, it was like looking for a needle in a haystack.
“ Even if she was dead, I wanted to recover her little body and take her home.”
The family had enlisted the help of Drone to Home, a national search and rescue charity that uses drones to help pet owners search for their missing animals.
Kiki was found by a stream next to a field in “completely the opposite direction” to the searchers.
Local resident Liz Mutch, who helped with the search, said: “It’s really good news!
“I’m so pleased for them, they’re absolutely delighted, what a happy ending.
“It’s a BBC children’s film, isn’t it!”
