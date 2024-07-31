A Machynlleth man has been held in custody after appearing in court charged with “repeated assaults and abusive controlling behaviour” towards his then partner.
Milwyn Holt, of 73 Bryn y Gog, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 29 July.
The 44-year-old is charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards Holly Davidson in Machynlleth over an eight year span between 1 January 2016 and 7 May this year.
He is also charged with assaulting Ms Davidson on 5 May this year, and damaging a phone belonging to her on 6 May.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Holt is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 30 August and was remanded in custody until that date.