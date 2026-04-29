A Machynlleth man has been handed a curfew as part of a community order after admitting twice stealing from a Tywyn supermarket.
Michael Granton, of 10 Maes y Garth, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 April.
The 42-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to stealing goods from the Co-op store in Tywyn on 14 November last year.
Granton also admitted again stealing from the same store on 14 December last year.
Magistrates handed Granton a 12 month community order to include nine weeks of electronic monitored curfew as well as up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation, prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.