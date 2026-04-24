Aberystwyth and Machynlleth fire station crews responded, using a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and hot spots on the roof.
Gareth, 67, said he wants to extend his heartfelt thanks to the “girls and boys at the Aber and Mach fire brigades”, adding: “It shows you the importance of cleaning the tar out.
“Get your chimney swept regularly!
“I installed a new pipe in there only two years ago, but didn’t clean the brickwork.”
He said the winds were strong that evening, but that the soot and tar that had built up in the chimney had likely caused the fire.
The retired forestry worker described himself as a “day after the fair” kind of guy, who had been meaning to clean his chimney for a long time.
He said he was concerned about a fire risk to his property after another fire broke out only down the road from him at a house in Poplar Terrace in August last year, originating in a log burner, the fire burning through the roof of the property.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service recommend booking a chimney sweep with a professional once a year, or more, depending on the fuel used.
Their top tips to avoid a chimney fire include:
- Use Ready to Burn fuels – Ready to Burn certified wood and manufactured solid fuels can be purchased.
- Use the stove in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Avoid slumbering a stove overnight – here’s our handy guide on slumbering and why it should be avoided.
- Ensure a fireguard is always in front of the fire.
- Extinguish the fire before going to bed or leaving the house.
- Do not be tempted to clean your chimney with a domestic vacuum cleaner, leave it to a proper chimney sweep.
Home Fire Safety Manager, Gareth Hands, said: “Without regular maintenance, solid fuel fires such as log burners, open fires and stoves can pose hidden risks that are easily overlooked or forgotten about.
“A neglected chimney can cause fire, which has the potential to spread to other areas, creating significant damage to your home.
“Levels of Carbon Monoxide could be increased, causing them to be released into your living space.”
A spokesperson from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said on the incident at Gareth’s house: “The crews responded to a fire involving the chimney of a domestic property.
“Crews were also involved in removing the chimney liner and investigating the property’s attic space using a thermal imaging camera.
“The turntable ladder appliance from Aberystwyth Fire Station was utilised to gain access to the chimney.
The crews left the scene at 11.11pm.”
Learn more via their website - https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/your-safety/in-your-home/chimneys-open-fires-and-wood-burning-stoves/
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