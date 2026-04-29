Network Rail has warned of temporary service changes along the Cambrian line in May as it prepares to introduce new trains.
Rail passengers travelling between mid-Wales and the Borders this May are encouraged to plan ahead, as essential engineering works will affect services between Aberystwyth, Shrewsbury, Llandrindod and Hereford.
Network Rail will carry out infrastructure improvements on the Cambrian line between Shrewsbury, Aberystwyth and Machynlleth from Friday 8 May until Friday 22 May.
Services between Llandrindod, Hereford and Shrewsbury will be affected on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 May
The work is important to prepare the Cambrian line for the introduction of Class 197 trains on the Cambrian line later this year, and will help maintain a safe and reliable railway for both passenger and freight services in the future.
The programme of work has been carefully planned to minimise disruption, with the line set to fully reopen in time for the May half term.
The work will include: Track renewal at Montgomery; Level crossing renewals at Llanidloes Road, Caersws and Llanbadarn Fawr; Bridge refurbishment work in Shrewsbury; Land and drainage improvements near Dol-y-Bont, Fronfraith and Llanbadarn and general maintenance and vegetation management across multiple locations
Gwyn Rees, Programme Director at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “These essential upgrades will help us maintain a safe and reliable railway for passengers and freight services across mid Wales and the Borders.”
During this period TfW has organised rail replacement buses to ensure customers can continue to travel, including dedicated services to support local schools and colleges along the affected routes.
Colin Lea, Planning and Performance Director at Transport for Wales, said: “These upgrades are a vital step towards introducing our brand-new Class 197 trains on the Cambrian line later this year, which will bring improved comfort and capacity for customers.”
Rail replacement times
The following rail services will be affected from Friday 8 to Friday 22 May.
Friday 8 May: The 19:50 Machynlleth to Aberystwyth and 21:50 Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth services will not run and will be replaced by rail replacement buses.
Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 May: Buses will replace trains between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury, with Cambrian services from Birmingham terminating at Shrewsbury and services from Pwllheli and Aberystwyth terminating at Machynlleth.
Buses will replace trains between Hereford and Shrewsbury. Trains from Cardiff and West Wales will terminate at Hereford, and services from Manchester and Holyhead will terminate at Shrewsbury.
Buses will replace trains between Llandrindod and Shrewsbury along the Heart of Wales Line. Trains from Swansea and Carmarthen will terminate at Llandrindod.
Train services between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth/Pwllheli will run as normal.
Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 May: Buses will replace trains between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury.
Train services between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth/Pwllheli will run as normal.
Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 May: Buses will replace trains between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth/ Pwllheli. Trains from Birmingham and Shrewsbury will terminate at Machynlleth.
Rail services will continue to operate between Machynlleth and Tywyn, however onward rail replacement buses from Tywyn will not directly connect with the rail timetable. Customers are advised to connect between rail and replacement bus services at Machynlleth.
Sunday 17 to Friday 22 May: Buses will replace trains between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth.
Cambrian Coast rail services between Birmingham/Shrewsbury and Pwllheli will operate as normal.
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