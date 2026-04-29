Rail replacement times

The following rail services will be affected from Friday 8 to Friday 22 May.

Friday 8 May: The 19:50 Machynlleth to Aberystwyth and 21:50 Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth services will not run and will be replaced by rail replacement buses.

Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 May: Buses will replace trains between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury, with Cambrian services from Birmingham terminating at Shrewsbury and services from Pwllheli and Aberystwyth terminating at Machynlleth.

Buses will replace trains between Hereford and Shrewsbury. Trains from Cardiff and West Wales will terminate at Hereford, and services from Manchester and Holyhead will terminate at Shrewsbury.

Buses will replace trains between Llandrindod and Shrewsbury along the Heart of Wales Line. Trains from Swansea and Carmarthen will terminate at Llandrindod.

Train services between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth/Pwllheli will run as normal.

Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 May: Buses will replace trains between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury.

Train services between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth/Pwllheli will run as normal.

Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 May: Buses will replace trains between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth/ Pwllheli. Trains from Birmingham and Shrewsbury will terminate at Machynlleth.

Rail services will continue to operate between Machynlleth and Tywyn, however onward rail replacement buses from Tywyn will not directly connect with the rail timetable. Customers are advised to connect between rail and replacement bus services at Machynlleth.

Sunday 17 to Friday 22 May: Buses will replace trains between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth.

Cambrian Coast rail services between Birmingham/Shrewsbury and Pwllheli will operate as normal.