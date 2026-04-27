Eight-seated Gwen in Machynlleth has made a name for itself in less than three short years, achieving top spot in Harden’s 2025 guide, becoming known as the destination in mid-Wales for food and drink.
However it looked as if the food and wine bar may be closing after an announcement in early April that the star chef Corrin Harrison would be leaving the establishment.
However Gareth Ward, owner of sister restaurant Ynyshir, has since announced that Michelin star chef Peter Sanches-Iglesias will be taking over the reins.
Two-Michelin-star chef Ward said bringing Sanches-Iglesias into the family was like “signing Cristiano Ronaldo”.
Speaking to Chef & Restaurant Magazine, Ward said: “I remember seeing Peter and his brother, Jonray, when they came to Restaurant Sat Bains when I was a young chef, many years ago when they were cooking at Casamia.
“The whole team would be so excited to cook for these two legends, we’ve been family since we first met.
“The world hadn’t seen enough of Peter Sanchez-Iglesias - he’s back to doing what he always loved and Amelia and I cannot wait to support him with this new chapter. He’s family. He’s phenomenal. He’s my brother from another mother.”
Sanchez-Iglesias will be joining from Bristol, where he made a name for himself with his Michelin-starred restaurant Casamia and later iteration Paco Tapas, which closed last year.
Speaking to Code Hospitality, the chef acknowledged the “amazing job” Harrison had done developing Gwen, named after Ward’s mother.
Sanchez-Iglesias however plans to do the “polar opposite” to Harrison, bringing his own style and a multi-course menu.
Harrison will be leaving the establishment on Heol Maengwyn after the early May bank holiday Comedy Festival weekend, ending the “amazing” chapter “on a high”.
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