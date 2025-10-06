The New Quay woman seized from the Sumud Flotilla is expected to face a court date this week after refusing to sign a waiver.
Hannah Schafer was taken from her boat by Israeli forces on 2 October, along with over 400 volunteers who sailed from over 40 nations, aiming to deliver aid to Gaza.
At the time of writing, friends and relatives hadn’t had direct contact from Hannah since she was taken, but a report from a UK Foreign Office official states she has a twisted ankle requiring crutches.
Officers from the British Embassy in Israel visited the 62-year-old sailing instructor on 4 October at the notorious Ketziot prison, where she is being held with other flotilla volunteers.
The officers reported that she had refused to sign a “waiver” that would see her deported, stating to officials that she was part of a humanitarian mission.
This means she will be held until a court appearance.
Speaking to the Cambrian News before she was captured, Hannah said: “We’ve been briefed on all possible outcomes, I understand we may be intercepted and arrested by the Israeli’s who are threatening to lock us up.
“If that happens, it happens - hopefully it won’t, but I won’t regret having come.
“If the boat gets sunk and I die, I won’t regret coming on the mission.
“Sometimes you’ve just got to do your best to help.”
The instructor from Cardigan Bay Water Sports headed to Barcelona to join the flotilla in August.
Friends describe her as a lifelong activist, from Greenham Common peace camp, to getting arrested during anti-apartheid actions against South Africa.
Messaging just before her boat was boarded, she wrote in a text: “They had a go at us but we didn't stop so they picked on someone else...
“We got buzzed a few times; they tried to bounce us into submission with their wake.
“I do it all the time to the kids at work when there's no wind, so obviously just laughed.”
The Foreign Office official said Hannah was being given food and that the water was “drinkable”, but “expressed concern” about overcrowding, reporting 18 women in a small room.
MP for Ceredigion Preseli Ben wrote to the Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper on 2 October, urging her to “write to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs about their actions and ensure the safe passage of all UK nationals”.
Hannah’s sister Siobhan Schafer said “my fears have been realised and worse”, calling the UK government to “name our loved ones”, account for all UK citizens' whereabouts, ensure their essential needs are being met and ensure access to legal advisors, adding: “I implore you, please help us protect our family members and friends.
“We are desperate that they come to no harm.”
On 3 October, Israel’s Foreign Ministry described the volunteers as “safe and in good health”, with a Foreign Ministry spokesperson stating: “Of course, all detainees ... were given access to water, food, and restrooms; they were not denied access to legal counsel, and all their legal rights were fully upheld.”
