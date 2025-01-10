A Machynlleth woman has appeared in court to plead not guilty to causing more than £400 worth of damage to fairways and greens at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club.
Linda Free, of 69 Tregarth, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 January.
The 60-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing last November to damaging the fairways and greens at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club on 11 February last year.
Free is next due to appear for trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 March.
She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.