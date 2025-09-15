A Maesymeillion man has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Jamie Rollins, of Y Bryn, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 12 September.
The court heard that the 26-year-old was stopped by police while driving on the A487 near Tremain on 19 March this year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Rollins had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Rollins from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.
