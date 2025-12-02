A Cardigan man has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of drug driving.
Michael Harries, of 16B Golwg y Castell, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 1 December.
The court heard that the 30-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Skoda Fabia on the B4333 at Aberporth on 14 July this year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Harries had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Harries from driving for 12 months and handed him a £120 fine.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
