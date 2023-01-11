A CLOSURE order for an Aberystwyth flat has been made by magistrates in a bid to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
An application was made at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 December for a closure order to ban visitors from Flat 1, Custom House Street – the home of 41-year-old Kevin Wall.
Magistrates granted the order which means “access is prohibited to all persons except Kevin Wall and any other resident/owner/visitor of Flat 2 and 3 from accessing any other flats and/or communal areas leading to those flats within the curtilage of Custom House.”
The order will last for three months.