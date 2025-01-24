A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to steal cars from outside Bow Street Railway Station and driving one while over the legal drink drive limit.
Connor Lees, whose address was given in court as HMP Berwyn, Wrexham, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.
The 20-year-old is charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, attempted robbery of a car and possession of an implement used to break into vehicles at Bow Street Railway Station on 26 July last year.
He is also charged with driving without a licence and insurance while above the legal drink drive limit.
No pleas were entered and Lees is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 21 February.