A man is due to appear in court in Aberystwyth this week charged with defrauding an Aberystwyth woman out of money by claiming he needed it “to assist with the funeral of his child.”
Benjamin Robinson, now of 61 Rosewood Close, Burnham on Sea, is due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 21 December.
The 31-year-old is charged with one count of fraud by false representation by falsely claiming he needed money to help with the funeral costs of this child and gaining £480 between 9 and 22 August last year.