Man accused of racially attacking Earth, Wind and Fire musician to appear in court
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Friday 21st October 2022 1:30 pm
Share
The Llanbadarn man is accused of attacking Mo Pleasure outside Pier Pressure in April this year (Supplied )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
AN ABERYSTWYTH man will appear in court next week charged with the racially aggravated assault of a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire.
Hefin Parker, of 1 The Tollhouse, Llanbadarn Road, is due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old is charged with racially aggravated common assault and assault by beating of Mo Pleasure at the Pier Pressure nightclub in Aberystwyth on 3 April.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |