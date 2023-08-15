A MAN who was caught in Aberystwyth with an indecent image of a child on his mobile phone and was found to have made dozens of others following a search of his home in Bristol has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing as he “is addicted and can’t stop”, a court has heard.
Daniel Williams, of Flat 22, 100 Maytrees, Fishponds Road, Eastville, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 3 August.
The court heard that the 39-year-old was found in possession of an indecent photograph of child - of the most serious category A - on Wednesday, 2 August in Aberystwyth.
A later search of phones and computers belonging to Williams at his home address in Bristol revealed that Williams had made 79 other indecent images of children at his home between 1 August 2019 and 1 August this year.
Those included 52 of the most serious category A, 24 of category B and three of category C.
Williams pleaded guilty to all counts at the hearing.
Magistrates remanded Williams in custody ahead of sentencing due to the “nature and seriousness of offence”.
The court heard that by his “own admission he is addicted and can’t stop.”
Williams is next due to appear for sentencing at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, 24 August.