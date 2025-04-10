A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of an infant in a Ceredigion village earlier this year.
Rhydian Jamieson of Cwm Cou, Newcastle Emlyn, appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Thursday and admitted the attempted murder of an infant in Ferwig in January this year.
Jamieson was remanded in custody and will appear again before the crown court on 28 May.
He was arrested at a property in Y Ferwig on the evening of 15 January following a call reporting concerns for the welfare of an infant, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
No update has been given on the condition of the child but in January, a could was told the infant had received 'catastrophic and life-threatening injuries'.