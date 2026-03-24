Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault in Porthmadog.
North Wales Police said the alleged assault is said to have taken place on Saturday 21 March.
“It is reported that a young woman was assaulted by a group of people at around 8pm on Porthmadog High Street near the Tesco petrol forecourt,” a police spokesperson said.
“We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage of those involved to contact police.
“It is understood that several cars were travelling through the area at the time so we would also appeal for road users to check whether they have dashcam footage of the incident.”
Anybody with information should contact officers via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000227209.
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