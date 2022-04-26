Man charged with murder of girl, two
Tuesday 26th April 2022 8:27 am
Lola James suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital in 2020 (Family photo )
A MAN living in Aberystwyth has appeared before Swansea Crown Court charged with the murder of a two-year-old girl.
Lola James suffered a serious head injury at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in July 2020, and died in hospital four days later.
Kyle Bevan, 30, of Rockland House, Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Monday, charged with her murder.
Lola’s mother, Sinead James of 6 St Clements Road, Neyland, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
Neither Bevan, 30, nor 29-year-old James entered pleas.
A pre-trial hearing has been set for 24 June.
