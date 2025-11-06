A man is due to appear in court charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in Aberystwyth.
Lee Anderson-Warnes, formerly of Aberystwyth but now of 7 Parc y Dressig, Whitland was due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 November.
The 27-year-old is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine in Aberystwyth between 26 September and 12 October last year.
He is further charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin in Aberystwyth, also between 26 September and 12 October 2024.
Public transport and weather issues meant the case was adjourned.
Anderson-Warnes was remanded on conditional bail until the next hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 November.
