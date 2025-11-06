A Llangeitho woman has been handed a community order by magistrates for twice assaulting a man.

Elan Evans, of Hendre Fawr, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 November.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in October to assaulting Jason Green in Llangeitho on both 18 January and 2 March this year.

Magistrates handed Evans a 12 month community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work.

She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.

No compensation was ordered.