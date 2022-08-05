Man denies assaulting police officer
Saturday 6th August 2022 1:00 pm
A LLANIDLOES man will stand trial after denying using threatening behaviour and assaulting a police officer.
Matthew Williams, of Cwmdulas Farm, Cwmbelan, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
The 42-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting PC Ryan Sweetman in Newtoen on 9 July, as well as using threatening behaviour.
He is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 24 August.
