An Aberystwyth 27-year-old has been remanded in custody after appearing in court to deny a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a police officer.
Shae Hollywell, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 July.
The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Pc Herbert on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth on 2 July.
Hollywell is also charged with assaulting Pc Clift on the same day.
Hollywell pleaded guilty to a separate charge of assaulting Rose Dukelow on Eastgate Street in Aberystwyth, also on 2 July.
Hollywell is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 5 August and was remanded in custody until that date.