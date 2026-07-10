A man will stand trial next month after denying five charges of failing to comply with a community protection notice in Aberystwyth.
Geraint Davies, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.
The 42-year-old is charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice in Aberystwyth on 8 March, 13 March, 27 March, 31 March, and 2 April.
Davies is accused of breaching conditions including not to act in an anti-social manner to cause any harassment, alarm or distress to any members of the public.
Davies denied the charge.
He is due to stand trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 20 August.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that trial date.
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